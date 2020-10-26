Former Union Home Ministry Typist Held for Posing as Ex-IAS Officer in Ghaziabad

The Khoda police has arrested a man, who worked as a typist at the Union home ministry on a contract basis, for allegedly getting undue favours to people known to him by posing as a former IAS officer.

Abhishek Kumar Chaubey, a resident of the Azad Vihar colony under the Khoda police station area, used the WhatsApp profile picture of retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer R N Chaubey and sent messages to officers on the instant messaging platform, dictating them "in a commanding tone", for getting his work done, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Indira Puram circle Anshu Jain said, adding that at times, he even reprimanded some officers.

Dubey has denied charging money for the services he provided to his acquaintances, the officer said, adding that the possibility cannot be ruled out.