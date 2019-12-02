Former Union Minister Arun Shourie Hospitalised after Fall in Pune, Receives Minor Head Injury
Arun Shourie, 78, fainted late Sunday night and was rushed to the private hospital, the doctor said. The former MP received a minor head injury after he fainted, he added.
File photo of former Union Minister and eminent journalist Arun Shourie.
Pune: Former Union minister Arun Shourie sustained a minor head injury after he fainted and has been admitted to a hospital here, a doctor there said on Monday.
The former MP received a minor head injury after he fainted, he added.
"All necessary tests have been performed and he is currently under observation. He is conscious," the doctor said.
Shourie is a former Rajya Sabha member from the BJP and was Union minister for communications, information technology and disinvestment in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government during 1999-2004.
A prolific writer, he has also served as an economist with the World Bank during 1967-1978. He was also the Editor of The Indian Express.
