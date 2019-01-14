English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Union Minister CP Joshi to be Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly
The election of the new speaker will be held on January 16 and governor Kalyan Singh will administer the oath of office on the same day, they said.
File photo of Congress leader CP Joshi (PTI)
Jaipur: Senior Congress leader C P Joshi is set to be the speaker of the 15th Rajasthan Assembly, party sources said on Monday.
Joshi, 68, has been elected from the Nathdwara assembly constituency. He was the Member of Parliament from Bhilwara in the 15th Lok Sabha and had served as the union minister for road transport and highways, and panchayati raj from 2009 to 2013.
Senior BJP MLA Gulab Chand Kataria took oath as the pro tem speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday. The pro tem speaker will conduct the first meeting of the 15th Legislative Assembly beginning Tuesday.
Once a new speaker is elected, Kataria, who was the home minister in the previous government, will be the leader of opposition, while Rajendra Rathore will be his deputy (leader of opposition) in the assembly.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
