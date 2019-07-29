English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Union Minister Ramesh Bais Sworn-in as Tripura Governor
The Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol, administered oath of office to Bais in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and senior officials of the administration.
Chief Justice of High Court, Justice Sanjoy Koral administers the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais, at Raj Bhawan, in Agartala, Monday. (PTI Photo)
Agartala: Ramesh Bais, a seven-time MP from Chhattisgarh's Raipur and former Union minister, was on Monday sworn in as the governor of Tripura, an official said.
The Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol, administered oath of office to Bais in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and senior officials of the administration.
Bais (71), who succeeded Kaptan Singh Solanki, was accorded the guard of honour at the lawn of the old Raj Bhavan building here.
Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that he would work for the all-round development of the state.
The chief minister said that he had known Bais since 1999 and the new governor's experiences will be beneficial for the state.
