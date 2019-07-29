Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Former Union Minister Ramesh Bais Sworn-in as Tripura Governor

The Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol, administered oath of office to Bais in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and senior officials of the administration.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former Union Minister Ramesh Bais Sworn-in as Tripura Governor
Chief Justice of High Court, Justice Sanjoy Koral administers the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais, at Raj Bhawan, in Agartala, Monday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Agartala: Ramesh Bais, a seven-time MP from Chhattisgarh's Raipur and former Union minister, was on Monday sworn in as the governor of Tripura, an official said.

The Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol, administered oath of office to Bais in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and senior officials of the administration.

Bais (71), who succeeded Kaptan Singh Solanki, was accorded the guard of honour at the lawn of the old Raj Bhavan building here.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that he would work for the all-round development of the state.

The chief minister said that he had known Bais since 1999 and the new governor's experiences will be beneficial for the state.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram