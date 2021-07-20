Former UP CM Kalyan Singh Medically Unstable, Put on Non-Invasive Ventilator Support

Health condition of Kalyan Singh, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Governor of Rajasthan, is unstable. According to health bulletin released on Tuesday morning, he has been kept on a non-invasive ventilator due to difficulty in breathing.

Senior doctors of Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) are keeping a close watch on him.

According to the bulletin, a course of antibiotic and antifungal medicines has been started for the treatment of sepsis in the blood of Singh. Senior doctors of PCM, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology departments are constantly monitoring the health of the former Chief Minister. SGPGI director Professor RK Dhiman is also monitoring his treatment.

On Monday evening, Kalyan Singh’s oxygen therapy was started after he complained of difficulty in breathing. On July 4, 89-year-old Singh was admitted to SGPGI due to infection and unconsciousness. Earlier, he was being treated at the Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Institute in Lucknow.

