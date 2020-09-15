INDIA

Kalyan Singh's Health Worsens in Hospital Day after He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh. (News18)

Kalyan Singh's grandson and UP minister Sandeep Singh on Twitter on Monday had disclosed the news about the infection, praying for the 88-year-old BJP leader's recovery.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who earlier contracted the coronavirus infection, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Singh's grandson and state minister Sandeep Singh on his Twitter handle on Monday had disclosed the news about the infection, praying for the 88-year-old BJP leader's recovery.

"I pray to Lord Ram for your speedy recovery. Our best wishes are with you," Sandeep Singh tweeted referring to his grandfather. The veteran BJP leader was reportedly admitted to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

