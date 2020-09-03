Former UP Minister Rita Bahuguna Tests Covid-19 Positive, Admitted to Lucknow's PGI Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The former Congress leader, who is now part of the BJP, had left for Lucknow from Prayagraj after her test result came positive. She has been admitted to Lucknow's PGI Hospital, where she will receive treatment.

Bahuguna Joshi's announcement came two days after another BJP leader, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, tested positive as well. The son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Pankaj Singh is the vice-president of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza, Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh; Ayush Minister Dharam Singh Saini; Youth Development Minister Upendra Tiwari; Atul Garg, Minister of State for Medical, Health and Family Welfare; and Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Minister of State for Khadi and Villages Industries, tested positive for the infection. UP Industries Minister (Cabinet) Satish Mahana, Health Minister (Cabinet) Jai Pratap Singh, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and Law Minister Brajesh Pathak too have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two UP Cabinet ministers -- Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- have succumbed to COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases in UP shot up to 241,439 on Wednesday after 5,716 fresh cases were recorded in the state. According to the state health department bulletin, 75 more coronavirus fatalities were recorded on the day, raising the death toll to 3,616.