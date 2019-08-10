Former UP Top Cop Abused His Position to Pressurise Me and Grab My Land: Son of Ex-Union Minister

Lucknow: A day after former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, Jagmohan Yadav, was booked in a land grabbing case, complainant Vijay Singh Yadav has alleged that the top cop tried to implicate him in false cases after he rejected his offer to sell the piece of land. “My life is under threat from him and his associates,” Vijay added.

“My nightmare started the day I refused to sell the land to the former DGP. Two false cases were registered against me in Etawah and Kanpur and it took me years to prove my innocence. It was sheer abuse of power to pressurise me into selling my land,” Vijay, son of former Union Minister Balram Singh Yadav, told News18.

“I will lodge a formal complaint on the anti-land mafia portal of the state government and will also lodge a complaint with CM’s helpline. Also, Jagmohan Yadav has nothing to do with Binni Infratech, the company which bought the land adjacent to mine, then what was he doing on the spot? His assets should be investigated by an able agency,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former DGP of the state has denied all the allegations levelled against him. He has been booked on various charges of land grabbing, rioting and forgery after a written complaint was filed against him.

An FIR has been lodged against him and 60 others under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (forgery), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, police said.

The UP Housing Board had also filed an FIR against the cop in 2017 in connection with the same land spread over three bighas in the Gosaiganj area. The board alleged that he was trying to grab the land.

The accused is considered close to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and became the DGP in 2015 during the SP regime.

