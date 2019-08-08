Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Jagmohan Yadav Booked on Land Grabbing Charges
A complaint was filed against him by Vijay Singh, son of former Union minister Balram Singh Yadav.
Representative image.
Lucknow: The former director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, Jagmohan Yadav, has been booked on charges of land grabbing, rioting and forgery after a written complaint was filed against him by Vijay Singh, son of former Union minister Balram Singh Yadav.
The FIR has been lodged against the former DGP and about 60 others under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (forgery), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, police said.
The complainant alleged Jagmohan along with his accomplices had reached his property on August 6 with weapons.
“It is alleged in the FIR that the accused are trying to grab his land. Probe is on into the matter,” Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vikrant Veer said.
The UP Housing Board had also filed an FIR against Jgamohan in 2017 in connection with the same land spread over three bighas in the Gosaiganj area. The board alleged that the former DGP was trying to grab the land.
Jagmohan was considered close to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and became DGP in 2015 during the SP regime.
