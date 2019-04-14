English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former VC of Madhya Pradesh Journalism University Booked for Alleged Fraud
A three-member committee had found gross anomalies in posting of two dozen staffers as well as appointment of professors, assistant professors and finance officers. The anomalies also spanned finance, purchase, store, academy and publication departments.
A file photo of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University in Bhopal.
Loading...
Bhopal: The Economic Offence Wing on Sunday registered an FIR against lodged against BK Kuthiyala, former vice-chancellor of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University, and 17 others.
The FIR was lodged under sections 409 and 420 of the IPC, with charges ranging from financial embezzlement and irregular appointments, among others.
The move comes days after an FIR was lodged in connection with the e-tendering scam in the state.
On the basis of a fact-finding report, university registrar Dipendra Singh Baghel had written to the EOW and had urged it to lodge an FIR over various anomalies found in the university’s past functioning.
The three-member committee had found gross anomalies in posting of two dozen staffers as well as appointment of professors, assistant professors and finance officers. The anomalies also spanned finance, purchase, store, academy and publication departments.
In a separate incident, the EOW arrested Nand Kumar, an officer on special duty posted at the State Electronics Development Corporation in connection with alleged tampering of e-tenders. The agency has already arrested three directors of a private IT company.
The FIR was lodged under sections 409 and 420 of the IPC, with charges ranging from financial embezzlement and irregular appointments, among others.
The move comes days after an FIR was lodged in connection with the e-tendering scam in the state.
On the basis of a fact-finding report, university registrar Dipendra Singh Baghel had written to the EOW and had urged it to lodge an FIR over various anomalies found in the university’s past functioning.
The three-member committee had found gross anomalies in posting of two dozen staffers as well as appointment of professors, assistant professors and finance officers. The anomalies also spanned finance, purchase, store, academy and publication departments.
In a separate incident, the EOW arrested Nand Kumar, an officer on special duty posted at the State Electronics Development Corporation in connection with alleged tampering of e-tenders. The agency has already arrested three directors of a private IT company.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones: Here's Everything You Need To Know Before the Finale
- Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post
- IPL 2019 | KKR Assistant Coach Katich Calls for Better Umpiring
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers its Maiden IPL Victory and Twitter is Royally Surprised
- IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Kohli on Partnership With AB
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results