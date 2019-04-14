SPONSORED BY
Former VC of Madhya Pradesh Journalism University Booked for Alleged Fraud

A three-member committee had found gross anomalies in posting of two dozen staffers as well as appointment of professors, assistant professors and finance officers. The anomalies also spanned finance, purchase, store, academy and publication departments.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
A file photo of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University in Bhopal.
Bhopal: The Economic Offence Wing on Sunday registered an FIR against lodged against BK Kuthiyala, former vice-chancellor of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University, and 17 others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 409 and 420 of the IPC, with charges ranging from financial embezzlement and irregular appointments, among others.

The move comes days after an FIR was lodged in connection with the e-tendering scam in the state.

On the basis of a fact-finding report, university registrar Dipendra Singh Baghel had written to the EOW and had urged it to lodge an FIR over various anomalies found in the university’s past functioning.

The three-member committee had found gross anomalies in posting of two dozen staffers as well as appointment of professors, assistant professors and finance officers. The anomalies also spanned finance, purchase, store, academy and publication departments.

In a separate incident, the EOW arrested Nand Kumar, an officer on special duty posted at the State Electronics Development Corporation in connection with alleged tampering of e-tenders. The agency has already arrested three directors of a private IT company.
