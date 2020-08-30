Former VC of Visva Bharati University & 2 Others Dismissed from Services For 'Tampering' Recordings

The Executive Council (EC) of the Visva Bharati University has removed its former officiating vice-chancellor Sabuj Kali Sen, former registrar Saugata Chattopadhyay and former finance officer Samit Ray from service on charges of ‘tampering’ the recording of resolution in the minute book during an EC meeting.

The council has already sent a dismissal letter to Sen – two days before her retirement and others. They have also decided to initiate a legal action against them followed by police complaints.

After consulting lawyers, Sabuj Kali Sen claimed that she has done nothing against the university’s rule. She also alleged that she was not given adequate time for her reply against all the allegations.

The trouble amid the administration began in February 2018, when the President’s nominee in the EC Sushovan Banerjee wrote to the Education Ministry claiming that Sen and two others tampered with the minutes of the meeting.

It was learned that on January 27, 2018 – Professor Swapan Dutta retired as then ‘acting VC’ and the varsity was headless for five days. And on February 2, 2018 – the MHRD appointed Sabuj Kali Sen as ‘officiating’ or ‘acting’ vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati and he joined as ‘acting VC’ on February 3, 2018.

On February 24, 2018 - Sabuj Kali Sen’s directorship ended and an EC meeting was called on February 17, 2018, to extend her tenure as a director so that she can continue to work.

In the same EC, meeting sources said it was decided not to extend Sen’s tenure. There are allegations that despite not being given the extension, Sen continued to work as acting VC allegedly by making some changes in the ‘resolution’.

One of the senior professors of the university said, “On March 5, 2018, Sabujkali Sen received a letter from MHRD mentioning that there is no objection in her continuation as officiating VC till new VC assumes offices. If she has done anything wrong, then why will the MHRD ask her to continue as acting VC.”