CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » Former Village Head Shot Dead in UP's Ballia
1-MIN READ

Former Village Head Shot Dead in UP's Ballia

PTI

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 11:09 IST

Ballia, India

Verma was shot by two people, Dev Kumar, who was travelling with the victim, told police. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Verma was shot by two people, Dev Kumar, who was travelling with the victim, told police. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The incident took place near Nathupur village on Thursday night when Suresh Verma (50), a former sarpanch of Asanwar village, was travelling with two others on a motorcycle

A former village head was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Rasda area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Nathupur village on Thursday night when Suresh Verma (50), a former sarpanch of Asanwar village, was travelling with two others on a motorcycle, they said.

Verma was shot by two people, Dev Kumar, who was travelling with the victim, told police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Fahim said the matter is being probed.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. uttar pradesh
first published:February 17, 2023, 11:09 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 11:09 IST
Read More