Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Former Village Sarpanch Beaten up by Locals After He Attempts to Sexually Assault Minor

The accused, who stays alone in the neighbourhood of the 13-year old girl in Mudigonda mandal on Wednesday night asked her to bring some snacks from a local store and when she went to his house he allegedly tried to sexually assault her, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Village Sarpanch Beaten up by Locals After He Attempts to Sexually Assault Minor
Picture for representation.

Hyderabad: A 63-year old former Sarpanch was booked on charge of rape after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a minor girl in Khammam district, police said on Thursday.

He was hospitalised after local residents beat him up over the act, police added.

The accused, who stays alone in the neighbourhood of the 13-year old girl in Mudigonda mandal on Wednesday night asked her to bring some snacks from a local store and when she went to his house he allegedly tried to sexually assault her, police said.

The girl's parents had gone to a function and the accused had called her to his house, a police official said adding when her parents returned they did not find her there.

The girl's parents heard cries from the house of the accused and rescued her even as some local residents beat up the former sarpanch over the act, the official added.

The accused was admitted to a hospital with injuries and his condition is stated to be stable, the official said.

A case under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and further probe is on, the investigation official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram