Former Village Sarpanch Beaten up by Locals After He Attempts to Sexually Assault Minor

Hyderabad: A 63-year old former Sarpanch was booked on charge of rape after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a minor girl in Khammam district, police said on Thursday.

He was hospitalised after local residents beat him up over the act, police added.

The accused, who stays alone in the neighbourhood of the 13-year old girl in Mudigonda mandal on Wednesday night asked her to bring some snacks from a local store and when she went to his house he allegedly tried to sexually assault her, police said.

The girl's parents had gone to a function and the accused had called her to his house, a police official said adding when her parents returned they did not find her there.

The girl's parents heard cries from the house of the accused and rescued her even as some local residents beat up the former sarpanch over the act, the official added.

The accused was admitted to a hospital with injuries and his condition is stated to be stable, the official said.

A case under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and further probe is on, the investigation official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.