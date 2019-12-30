Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Former Village Sarpanch Shot at by Naxals for Being 'Police Informer' in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The victim, identified as Boti Lekam, was picked up on Sunday night by Maoists from his home in Chihka village, where he was sarpanch (village head) earlier, the police said.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Image for representation only.

Bijapur: A 55-year-old former village sarpanch was injured when Naxals opened fire at him on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Boti Lekam, was picked up on Sunday night by Maoists from his home in Chihka village, where he was sarpanch (village head) earlier, he said.

After dragging Lekam out of his home, Naxals fired two rounds at him and fled, presuming that he was dead, the official said.

On Monday morning, some locals took Lekam to a district hospital in Bijapur and informed the police. "Lekam sustained bullet injuries on his hips and thigh, but he is out of danger," the official said.

"As per preliminary information, he was attacked on suspicion of being a police informer. However, the exact reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained," he added.

