Former Village Sarpanch Shot at by Naxals for Being 'Police Informer' in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
The victim, identified as Boti Lekam, was picked up on Sunday night by Maoists from his home in Chihka village, where he was sarpanch (village head) earlier, the police said.
Image for representation only.
Bijapur: A 55-year-old former village sarpanch was injured when Naxals opened fire at him on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said on Monday.
The victim, identified as Boti Lekam, was picked up on Sunday night by Maoists from his home in Chihka village, where he was sarpanch (village head) earlier, he said.
After dragging Lekam out of his home, Naxals fired two rounds at him and fled, presuming that he was dead, the official said.
On Monday morning, some locals took Lekam to a district hospital in Bijapur and informed the police. "Lekam sustained bullet injuries on his hips and thigh, but he is out of danger," the official said.
"As per preliminary information, he was attacked on suspicion of being a police informer. However, the exact reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Umpire Changes Decision During an LBW Appeal, Ends up Scratching His Nose Instead
- ‘I Bounced Back’ from Illness in Papua New Guinea, Says Zac Efron
- 50 Iconic Memes of the Decade that Changed the Way We Used the Internet
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly