Former Village Sarpanch Shot at by Naxals for Being 'Police Informer' in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: A 55-year-old former village sarpanch was injured when Naxals opened fire at him on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Boti Lekam, was picked up on Sunday night by Maoists from his home in Chihka village, where he was sarpanch (village head) earlier, he said.

After dragging Lekam out of his home, Naxals fired two rounds at him and fled, presuming that he was dead, the official said.

On Monday morning, some locals took Lekam to a district hospital in Bijapur and informed the police. "Lekam sustained bullet injuries on his hips and thigh, but he is out of danger," the official said.

"As per preliminary information, he was attacked on suspicion of being a police informer. However, the exact reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.