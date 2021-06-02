Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee To Be Discharged From Hospital Today

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has improved and he would be discharged today (Wednesday) from a local hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to sources, after being discharged from the hospital, he will remain in isolation at his home.

He is currently on Bilevel positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) support. A BiPAP machine is a small breathing device that can help a person with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to breathe easily.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday, he is still having breathing issues but the amount of oxygen in his blood is 98 per cent and hence the demand for artificial oxygen has decreased. His blood pressure is under control and his heart rate is 68 per minute. Though the course of Remdesivir has ended, however, steroids are still being given.

The 77-year-old politician tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18. Initially, he was treated at home but his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to a private hospital in South Kolkata on May 25 for further treatment. His oxygen level had slipped below 90 percent.

The former Chief Minister also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and needs to go to the hospital for other clinical examinations.

Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Bhattacharjee was West Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011.

Last month his wife Mira Bhattacharjee had also contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to a medical facility in the city. She was discharged from the hospital after she tested negative for the infection.

