Forming Policy to Take Action Against Bandh Sponsors, Says Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said the government was in the process of forming a policy to take legal action against those who call and observe general strikes and bandhs in the state.The government was consulting legal experts to formulate such a provision as general strikes and bandhs affect normal life and business, Singh said at the first Manipur Start Up Conclave."Eeryone has the right to protest, but doing so by affecting the lives of general people is undemocratic and unacceptable," Singh said hitting out at those who frequently call general strikes and bandhs.Various organisations have called a two-day bandh in Manipur last month demanding removal of Manipur University Vice Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey. Another bandh against the Naga deal also affected life on August 1.Stating that the Supreme Court has declared bandhs as unconstitutional, he said at least one lakh daily wage earners were affected by bandhs.Various national and international firms that sought to invest in the state emphasises on safety, he said.Singh said uploading pictures and videos of tyres being burnt on road and vehicles being stopped during bandhs on social media create an image where business transaction cannot be processed smoothly.The state government would provide financial assistance amounting to Rs 150 crore in the next five years to nurture entrepreneurs in the state, the chief minister said at the Start Up conclave.