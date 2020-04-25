Formulate a National Plan for Handling Coronavirus Crisis: Congress to Modi Govt

The Congress on Saturday urged the government to formulate a national plan for handling the coronavirus crisis under the Disaster Management Act.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said at a press conference via video-conferencing that it is time the government should rethink on lockdown measures as the country cannot have the "lockdown of people and lockout of the economy".

He also called upon the judiciary to evolve a policy to ensure that the justice delivery system is considered an essential service during such crisis.

Sibal alleged that bureaucrats, who do not have any idea about ground realities, were formulating policy for the government during the lockdown.

