News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Netizens Demand Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata, But He Wants the 'Campaign to be Discontinued'
1-MIN READ

Netizens Demand Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata, But He Wants the 'Campaign to be Discontinued'

Ratan Tata | File photo

Ratan Tata | File photo

Tata is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts which have been brought into the limelight once again.

Chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata responded to netizens who have been demanding Bharat Ratna for him and said, he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and such campaigns should be discontinued.

“While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity,” he tweeted.

Tata is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts which have been brought into the limelight once again. The campaign was once again triggered after renowned businessman and motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra, tweeted about conferring the highest civilian award to the octogenarian. His tweet has popularised the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata encouraging the Twitterati to start a campaign for the same.

The octogenarian industrialist has always been appreciated for his charitable works and his generous nature with his employees.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...