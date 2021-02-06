Netizens Demand Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata, But He Wants the 'Campaign to be Discontinued'

Chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata responded to netizens who have been demanding Bharat Ratna for him and said, he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and such campaigns should be discontinued.

“While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity,” he tweeted.

While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity pic.twitter.com/CzEimjJPp5 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) February 6, 2021

Tata is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts which have been brought into the limelight once again. The campaign was once again triggered after renowned businessman and motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra, tweeted about conferring the highest civilian award to the octogenarian. His tweet has popularised the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata encouraging the Twitterati to start a campaign for the same.

Ratan Tata believes today`s generation of entrepreneurs can take India to next level. We confer the country`s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for @RNTata2000 Join us in our campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra@PMOIndia @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/U3Wr3aMxJh — Dr. Vivek Bindra (@DrVivekBindra) February 5, 2021

The octogenarian industrialist has always been appreciated for his charitable works and his generous nature with his employees.