Fortuner Car Stolen From Himachal Pradesh Recovered After 21 Days, 4 Arrested

A Fortuner car stolen from outside the house of the Aut Panchayat head in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh has been recovered by police after 21 days. Four accused have been arrested in connection with the theft. The stolen vehicle was recovered from Bhiwani in Haryana.

Vivek Chahal, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Mandi, said that the accused have been identified as Naveen, Vijay alias Fauji, Satish and Rahul alias Bachi. It was a tough task for police to solve the case as they had to scan video footage of 30 CCTV cameras to track the vehicle.

On the night of February 7, thieves stole the car belonging to Bhushan Verma, head of Aut Panchayat. On February 8, the police started investigating the matter after registering an FIR. Inspector Lalit Mahant, the station in-charge of Aut police station, cracked the case after scanning the footage of more than 30 CCTV cameras.

When the Aut Police started scanning CCTV footage, they spotted the stolen car as well as another Fortuner car in the cameras they searched. When its details were checked from the toll plaza situated near Manali it was found that the FASTag used at the toll gate belonged to another vehicle, which had been stolen earlier and it was recovered by Delhi Police a few days ago.

Police teams from Jind, Bhiwani and Rohtak played an important role in reaching the gang of thieves. Other luxury cars stolen by thieves from Haryana have also been recovered by the police. Constables Yashpal, Dharam Singh and Yogesh were part of the police team led by ASI Neerat Singh from Aut police station that went to Bhiwani to recover the vehicle.

The broken glass of the car helped the police in identifying the culprits. The thieves had changed the number plate after stealing it. Its electronic system had been completely destroyed and the glass of one window had been shattered. Aut Panchayat head Bhushan Verma thanked the police for recovering his car.

