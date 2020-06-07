Foul Smell in Several Mumbai Areas Triggers Panic About Gas Leak, BMC Says Situation Under Control

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said the situation is under control after several residents complained of suspected gas leak from Chembur, Ghatkopar and adjoining areas in the city.

"Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required," the BMC tweeted.

Asking people in these areas not to panic, the civic body said the situation is being monitored. "Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose," it tweeted.

Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray, whose party controls the BMC, tweeted, "Situation is under control. I urge all not to panic. All possible and necessary resources are mobilised.

Please don’t panic or creat panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation situation have been activated as a precaution. Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose #BMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

People had also panicked after reports of gas leak near the US Vitamin Company near Indira apartment, in east Govandi. However, firemen in their initial probe did not find any leakage.

After a complaint of gas leakage at the location, firemen were deputed. PS Rahangdalem Chief fire officer said no leakage was found at US Vitamin, Times of India reports.

He said other locations such as Pant Nagar at Ghatkopar were also examined, as fire engines searched around the 2km area of Ghatkopar but no leakage was found.

Previously, Rahangade had said that initially the gas leakage source was confirmed at US Vitamin, after which the area was investigated by fire personnel.

Many people from various parts of the city in the eastern suburb called the BMC disaster control room complaining of foul odour, since late Saturday. However, there was no confirmation about the smell's source initially.

The Mumbai fire brigade said that it received complaints of suspected gas leak from residents in Vikhroli, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, and Powai, the report stated.

"All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai," BMC said.

Taking stock of the situation, Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted in response - “With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. @mybmc is actively monitoring this situation.”

Situation is under control. I urge all not to panic. All possible and necessary resources are mobilised. https://t.co/hdoI2WWTCw — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 6, 2020

Cautionary measures were advised to people by Rahangdale. He asked them to cover their nose by using a wet towel or handkerchief.

Mahanagar Gas Limited officials denied that MGL had anything to do with the incoming complaints. They said MGL had been getting gas smell complaints from various parts of Mumbai since around 10pm.

MGL's emergency teams are engaged at the sites from where the complaints came from, a senior official said, adding that their pipeline systems were being checked but that no breach which would result in gas leakage was found.