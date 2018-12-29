English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Found in MP's Panna, Diamond Worth Rs 2 Crore Sold at Auction
The auction started on Friday with 160 diamonds with a total weight of 203 carats going under the hammer.
The picture is used for representational purpose only. (Reuters)
Panna (MP): A 42.59 carat diamond found by a man in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district in October was on Saturday sold at an auction for Rs 2.55 crore, a senior official said.
Panna's Mining and Diamond Officer Santosh Singh said the money from the sale would be given to Motilal Prajapati after deducting taxes and royalty.
Prajapati, along with four others, had taken a mine on lease in Krishna Kalyanpur village and had unearthed the diamond, the biggest found in these parts, he said.
Singh identified the buyer as Rahul Agrawal, a resident of Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
The auction started on Friday with 160 diamonds with a total weight of 203 carats going under the hammer, he said.
Meanwhile, another person, identified as Radheshyam Soni, Saturday found an 18.13 carat diamond in the Krishna Kalyanpur area of the district, Singh said.
He said Soni deposited the diamond with the Mining and Diamond Office and it would be put up for sale in the next auction.
Panna district in Madhya Pradesh is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats, officials said.
