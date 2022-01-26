Foundation Laid for Meghalaya to Become Top 10 State in India in Next 10 Years, CM Sangma Says

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Wednesday his government has laid the foundation for the state to become one of the top 10 states in the country in the next 10 years.

After unfurling the Tricolour on the 73rd Republic Day at Polo Ground, Sangma said, “I am happy to inform you that today, the state’s expenditure is touching close to Rs 14,000 crore… This is possible because of tapping of external agencies, timely implementation of projects and running central schemes in an efficient manner."

He also drew flak for unfurling the Tricolour despite being Covid-19 positive. Sangma had announced on Twitter on January 21 that he was tested positive for Covid-19 and had mild symptoms. He also attended the office on January 25.

Sangma also brought up the vexed inter-state border issue with Assam, and said soon six areas of difference between the two states will be resolved based on the interests and ethnicity of the actual people living in the affected areas.

“We will work to ensure that the rest six areas of differences are also followed,” CM Sangma said.

While mentioning about the advancement of connectivity in the state, the CM said, “There was a time when there was no flight from Shillong. ILS (instrument landing system) did not work… I am happy to inform (you) that today seven flights come here from different cities and over 300 passengers come in every day. This will only increase as connectivity is very important.”

He further said the state government looks forward to completing several infrastructure development projects by the end of this year.

Built with an estimated amount of Rs 200 crore, the New Assembly Building is set to be completed this year.

“Amidst the power scarcity in the state, the government aims to complete 22.5 MW Ganol Hydro Power by December 2022. The project costs around Rs 500 crore,” Sangma said.

After 36 years, the Crowborough hotel project, which is often referred to as while elephant, will be operational by August this year.

“The Crowborough and Marriott hotels — to be operationalised by August, 2022; The Crowborough project in particular was started in 1986 and has been under construction since then,” the Chief Minister said.

The much awaited IT Park will be built at cost of Rs 35 crore, which will help create 1,500 jobs. Shillong International Centre for Performing Arts, built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, will be completed this year, he further said.

On developing sports infrastructure, CM Sangma said the ‘PA Sangma Stadium’ in Tura, costing Rs 128 crore, will be completed by December. The Wahajier football stadium built at Rs 25 crore will be finalised by November, and the comprehensive renovation of JN Stadium is being done at Rs 40 crore.

He also highlighted the Prime Minister’s congratulatory message to the government for providing direct piped water to over two lakh families in about four years as compared to only 4,000 such families in 2019.

The chief minister also informed that the IT Park, conceptualised in 2008 and the best in the entire northeast, will be inaugurated this February and would provide jobs to 1,500 youngsters.

Sangma said Meghalaya has mobilised Rs 7,500 crore from external agencies, a big jump from Rs 2,500 crore in 2018.

“Funds from these agencies support projects in tourism, water catchment area, road construction, integrated transport system, early childhood development programme besides others,” he said.

Highlighting the roadmap for development of the state, the chief minister said there is a need for more administrative expansion especially at the block level to help ease of doing business for the common man.

