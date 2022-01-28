Four Accused Savagely Attacked Man with Iron Rods in Uttar Pradesh's Faridabad

Four goons savagely attacked a man with iron rods over personal enmity on Thursday night in Huda market near Kheripul in the district here, police said. A video clip capturing the attack has also surfaced.

The victim identified as Tausim alias Vaseem, resident of village Mawai under Kheripul police station, is being treated in a private hospital while one attacker has been nabbed and efforts are on to nab the others, the police said.

An FIR has been registered at old Faridabad police station. Arrested accused Sahil revealed two other accused as Nikki and Arjun. We are conducting raids and the other accused will be arrested soon, said inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Faridabad old police station. Police said the incident was the outcome of a personal rivalry between the victim and the accused. The victim was stopped by the accused in Huda market around 9:20pm on Thursday and assaulted.

The disturbing video clip, accessed by the PTI, showed the four accused assaulting the victim with iron rods. The victim could be seen lying on the road and writhing in pain as the accused unleashed a series of severe blows with the iron rod to break his legs.

The nearby people gathered there and caught one of the fleeing attacker as the police was informed. The police reached on the spot and took the accused identified as Sahil, resident of Kheri Pul, in its custody. Mother and other family members of victim also reached on the spot and he was rushed to a nearby private hospital where is still not fit for his statement.

"I don't know why my son was assaulted but he is still unconscious. I want that my son get well as soon as possible. He is working as driver of tractor and father of a four-year-old daughter who is blind. My son's bones are brokenand we only pray to God now, Shabnam," mother of victim told PTI.

