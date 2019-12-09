Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Four Airports, Airstrips up for Bidding in Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep

The list of water aerodromes up for bidding in Andaman & Nicobar are Hutbay, Long Island, Neil Island and Havelock, while Minicoy and Kavaratti are in Lakshadweep.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Four Airports, Airstrips up for Bidding in Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep
Representative image.

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry on Monday said it has invited bids for three unserved airports/ airstrips in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and one underserved airport in Lakshadweep Island under the fourth round of the regional air connectivity scheme.

The list of unserved airports/ airstrips are Campbell Bay and Car Nicobar and Shibpur in Andaman & Nicobar. In Lakshadweep Island, it is at Agatti, as per an official release. The list of water aerodromes up for bidding in Andaman & Nicobar are Hutbay, Long Island, Neil Island and Havelock, while Minicoy and Kavaratti are in Lakshadweep.

"The route connecting Cochin Agatti is currently operated by Alliance Air. The Ministry of Home Affairs aiming to promote the route Cochin-Agatti-Cochin further, intends more airlines to operate this route," the release said.

The fourth round of bidding under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) or the regional air connectivity scheme commenced on December 3. UDAN seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying more affordable.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram