Four Airports, Airstrips up for Bidding in Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep
The list of water aerodromes up for bidding in Andaman & Nicobar are Hutbay, Long Island, Neil Island and Havelock, while Minicoy and Kavaratti are in Lakshadweep.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry on Monday said it has invited bids for three unserved airports/ airstrips in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and one underserved airport in Lakshadweep Island under the fourth round of the regional air connectivity scheme.
The list of unserved airports/ airstrips are Campbell Bay and Car Nicobar and Shibpur in Andaman & Nicobar. In Lakshadweep Island, it is at Agatti, as per an official release. The list of water aerodromes up for bidding in Andaman & Nicobar are Hutbay, Long Island, Neil Island and Havelock, while Minicoy and Kavaratti are in Lakshadweep.
"The route connecting Cochin Agatti is currently operated by Alliance Air. The Ministry of Home Affairs aiming to promote the route Cochin-Agatti-Cochin further, intends more airlines to operate this route," the release said.
The fourth round of bidding under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) or the regional air connectivity scheme commenced on December 3. UDAN seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying more affordable.
