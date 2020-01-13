Four Alleged Cattle Thieves Arrested After Opening Fire at UP Police
The accused, who were carrying five buffaloes in a mini truck, have confessed to have stolen 36 cattle at different places in the past.
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: Four alleged cattle thieves, who were carrying five buffaloes in a mini truck, have been arrested after they opened fire at police in a checkpost on the highway here, officials said on Monday.
The mini truck was intercepted at the Vibala checkpost on the Meerut-Karnal highway under Budhana police station range on Sunday evening, Circle Officer Girja Shanker Tripathi told newsmen here. He said one of the accused opened fire at the police when they tried to stop the vehicle but were later contained.
The officer added that they have seized the buffaloes, mini truck and pistol used in the firing. The accused men have confessed to have stolen 36 cattle at different places in the past, Tripathi claimed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Anushka Sharma Begun Prep for Biopic on Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?
- Shraddha Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Varun Dhawan for Mr Lele First Look
- Anne Hathaway Has Secretly Delivered Her Second Baby, See Pics
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Offers 200Mbps Speeds With 1.5TB FUP
- Missing a Loved One Who Passed Away Recently? Google Maps May Help You Get Closure