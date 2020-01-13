Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Four Alleged Cattle Thieves Arrested After Opening Fire at UP Police

The accused, who were carrying five buffaloes in a mini truck, have confessed to have stolen 36 cattle at different places in the past.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Four Alleged Cattle Thieves Arrested After Opening Fire at UP Police
Image for representation.

Muzaffarnagar: Four alleged cattle thieves, who were carrying five buffaloes in a mini truck, have been arrested after they opened fire at police in a checkpost on the highway here, officials said on Monday.

The mini truck was intercepted at the Vibala checkpost on the Meerut-Karnal highway under Budhana police station range on Sunday evening, Circle Officer Girja Shanker Tripathi told newsmen here. He said one of the accused opened fire at the police when they tried to stop the vehicle but were later contained.

The officer added that they have seized the buffaloes, mini truck and pistol used in the firing. The accused men have confessed to have stolen 36 cattle at different places in the past, Tripathi claimed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram