Four Arrested After Mob Thrashes Two Over Theft Suspicion in Noida

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Four Arrested After Mob Thrashes Two Over Theft Suspicion in Noida
Mohd Saleem (60), Ajay (36), Jibrail (25) and Akhil Biswas alias Govind (28) were arrested Friday night, hours after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing the incident, the police said.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Noida: Four men, who were part of a crowd that thrashed two persons here after tying them to a pole on suspicion of stealing batteries from auto-rickshaws, have been arrested, police said Saturday.
Mohd Saleem (60), Ajay (36), Jibrail (25) and Akhil Biswas alias Govind (28) were arrested Friday night, hours after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing the incident, the police said.
"The accused were arrested last night after a case was registered against unidentified persons at Sector 20 police station. Those arrested were identified on the basis of their appearance in the videos. They were held from the local auto stand," Circle Officer, Noida 1st, Kaustubh said.
On May 30, the two victims, whose identity still remains unconfirmed, were thrashed by a crowd, including auto-rickshaw drivers, in Sector 26 after locals suspected them to be auto battery thieves.
The purported video of the incident got widely circulated on social media by next day, prompting police to file an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement).
"The men, apparently intoxicated, were found sitting in a parked auto-rickshaw with wrench in their hands and then held by the crowd which tied them to a pole with a rope and beat them up in scorching sunlight," according to police.
Mohd Saleem (60), Ajay (36), Jibrail (25) and Akhil Biswas alias Govind (28) were arrested Friday night, hours after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing the incident, the police said.
"The accused were arrested last night after a case was registered against unidentified persons at Sector 20 police station. Those arrested were identified on the basis of their appearance in the videos. They were held from the local auto stand," Circle Officer, Noida 1st, Kaustubh said.
On May 30, the two victims, whose identity still remains unconfirmed, were thrashed by a crowd, including auto-rickshaw drivers, in Sector 26 after locals suspected them to be auto battery thieves.
The purported video of the incident got widely circulated on social media by next day, prompting police to file an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement).
"The men, apparently intoxicated, were found sitting in a parked auto-rickshaw with wrench in their hands and then held by the crowd which tied them to a pole with a rope and beat them up in scorching sunlight," according to police.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mouni Roy No Longer in Bole Chudiyan with Nawaz After Producer Accuses Her of Unprofessionalism
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results