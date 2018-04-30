Four Arrested After Viral Video Shows Girl Being Stripped, Dragged by Men in Bihar

Four youths, including a minor, were arrested in Bihar's Jehanabad district in connection with the alleged molestation of a girl, after a video of the incident went viral on social media, a top police official said on Monday.Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, N H Khan, told reporters in Patna that the police had received information late on Saturday night about the horrifying video in which some youths were seen molesting the girl, believed to be a minor, who kept crying for help.In the video, the girl is seen trying to fight back six-seven men who tried to rip apart her clothes while lifting her off her feet. The distraught girl kept looking at the camera crying for help while the video continued to be shot without any disturbance."A motorcycle was spotted in the clip. Its number was noted down and with its help the police got the vital clue that the incident had taken place in Jehanabad," he said.An FIR was lodged at Town Police Station of Jehanabad on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act by Additional Sub Inspector S S Singh. The motorcycle, whose owner was absconding, was seized, he said.A Special Investigating Team, comprising the superintendent of police of Jehanabad and an additional superintendent of police of Patna was set up and raids were conducted in Patna, Gaya and Jehanabad on the basis of the information obtained by the police, Khan said.He said Amar Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Sunil Kumar -- all aged 18 years -- and a juvenile have so far been arrested.All of them belonged to Bharathua village under Kako Police Station area of Jehanabad.Two of them were seen in the video clip while the other two were involved in shooting the video.The police said during investigation, the youths confessed to their involvement and that they were joined by 4-5 other youths who would be nabbed soon.The mobile phone, on which the video had been shot, was been recovered from Amar Kumar, the IGP said."The victim is yet to be identified though we have appealed to locals in Jehanabad to come forward and help the police with whatever information they have. The identity of the girl will be kept secret," Khan said.The cyber cell has also been asked to keep a watch to prevent misuse of the video clip by those intending to create a sensation or derive political mileage out of it, the IGP added.