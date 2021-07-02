Four Arrested as Police Foils Ex-filtration Bid in J&K's Baramulla

An ex-filtration bid was foiled on Friday in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting four persons who were trying to cross to the other side of the Line of Control (LoC), police said. "An ex-filtration bid has been foiled by arresting four individuals on their way towards LoC for ex-filtration to PoK via Gowhallan Sector in Uri," a police spokesman said.

He said police received specific information that three local youths were received by one Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Gohallan Uri and working as a guide, in order to ex-filtrate them to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through Gowhallan sector. Acting swiftly, a special team of police intercepted the group and arrested the said guide along with three local youths, the spokesman said.

He identified them as Mohammad Shafi Hajam and Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Sheeri Mirhar in Uri, and Yasir Bhat, a resident of Chatloora Sopore. Incriminating material including sharp knives, torch etc was recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress, he added.

