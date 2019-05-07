Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Four Arrested For Duping Youths on Pretext of Providing Jobs in Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The accused have been identified as Gyan Prakash (30), Ram Narayan (28), Rishi Kant (27) and Praveen Kumar (22).

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Four Arrested For Duping Youths on Pretext of Providing Jobs in Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: Four people were arrested for allegedly duping youths on the pretext of getting them employment in various government projects, police said Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Gyan Prakash (30), Ram Narayan (28), Rishi Kant (27) and Praveen Kumar (22), they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said that Prakash, hailing from Gurgaon, used to place advertisements in newspapers seeking applications for jobs in various government schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and would cheat applicants by collecting money after offering fake appointment letters.

In a statement, the National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body implementing the health insurance scheme, said it was vigilant and constantly monitoring to avert any kind of fraud in the scheme and had informed Delhi Police about fake letters promising jobs.

Indu Bhushan, CEO of the National Health Authority, said, "Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana Ayushman Bharat is a free healthcare scheme and will never ask any individual to deposit money either for a job opportunity or insurance e-card registration, etc. Such fraudulent activities go against the entire National Health Authority's system as well as our efforts.

"Hence, we request our colleagues in the media to verify the source of information before publishing an advertisement related to the PM-JAY Ayushman Bharat Scheme in their esteemed publications.

In a complaint with the police, Surender Kumar alleged that on April 14, he saw an advertisement published in a national Hindi daily regarding recruitment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Kumar said he sent his resume to a specified mobile number following which he received a "joining letter" through speed post on April 25, according to the police officer.

When Kumar visited the specified office of the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' in Jeevan Bharti Building at Connaught Place, he came to know that the joining letter he had received was fake, the police officer said.

A case was registered at Connaught Place and later several victims approached police in this regard, he said.

Accused Gyan Prakash was arrested on May 3 after police got a tip-off that he would visit Sector 14 market of Faridabad, he added.

During interrogation, Gyan Prakash said that he had huge debt to pay and his friend convinced him to earn huge money through an easy way of cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs in leading projects, the DCP said.

His friend introduced him with people involved in such syndicate, including Rishi Kant and two others.

Prakash later started his own setup, with help from Kant, Ram Narayan and Praveen Kumar.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram