Four Arrested for Hoisting 'Khalistani' Flag at Village Chaupal in Sirsa

The Haryana Police has arrested four miscreants for allegedly hoisting a flag with 'Khalistan Zindabad' written on it at a village chaupal under Kalanwali area of Sirsa district. The incident had taken place on August 15, a Haryana Police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The four miscreants were arrested on charges of trying to disrupt peace, brotherhood and communal harmony, he said. The arrested accused were identified as Rupinder Singh alias Rim, Yudhvir Singh alias Jony and Gurjeet, all residents of village Singhpura in Haryana and Aman Sharma of Talwandi Sabo in Punjab.

Two accused carried out the incident while the two others shot a video on their mobile phones and posted it on social media, the police spokesperson said. During interrogation, accused Rupinder confessed to being involved in the act.

A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered at Kalanwali police station and a probe is underway, the spokesperson said. Notably, in another incident on August 14, two miscreants had managed to hoist a Khalistan flag atop Moga administrative building in Punjab after removing the tricolour.