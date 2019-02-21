English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Arrested for Stealing 150 Mobile Phones from Flipkart's Delivery Hub
The accused, Santosh Kumar, Brijmohan, Akhilesh and Ranjit, are drivers by profession with different transport companies in Delhi. Thirty stolen mobile phones worth Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from the gang.
Representative image
New Delhi: Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing 150 mobile phones from an online shopping portal's delivery hub at Alipur, police said today.
A complaint was received from Maan Singh, a certified vigilance investigation expert of Flipkart security team, on February 19 that the mobile phones, being transported from their delivery hub to a warehouse at Binola, Bilaspur, were stolen, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Police Rajiv Ranjan said.
A case was registered and an investigation was undertaken, he said.
"Four members of a gang were arrested from Dwarka area, including gang leader Santosh Kumar, leading to the recovery of 30 multi-brand new mobile phones from their possession," said the officer.
The accused, Santosh Kumar, Brijmohan, Akhilesh and Ranjit, are drivers by profession with different transport companies in Delhi, he said.
Santosh Kumar and Brijmohan were found involved in a theft case of a similar nature registered at Fursatganj police station in UP in which they had stolen more than 100 sugar sacks from a container carrying public distribution ration, the officer said.
Thirty stolen mobile phones worth Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from the gang, he added.
