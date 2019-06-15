Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Four Arrested in Bengal Week After Killings in Sandeshkhali Clashes

According to the police, all the four accused were named in the FIR lodged by the wife of slain BJP worker Pradip Mondal.

IANS

Updated:June 15, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Four Arrested in Bengal Week After Killings in Sandeshkhali Clashes
Image for representation.
Loading...

Kolkata: A week after clashes in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area claimed at least three lives, four persons have been arrested from the region in connection with the killings and for vandalism, the police said on Saturday.

"Four persons have been arrested from a temporary shelter near Sandeshkhali in the late hours of Friday in connection with the clashes last week. They have been remanded to five days police custody," an officer from the Najat Police Station said.

According to the police, all the four accused were named in the FIR lodged by the wife of slain BJP worker Pradip Mondal.

"We are looking for the other accused in the case," the police said.

A major clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali on June 8 over the removal of saffron party flags in the area.

The bodies of two BJP workers and one Trinamool Congress supporter were recovered following the clashes.

However, the BJP claimed that two of their workers were still missing.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram