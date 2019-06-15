Four Arrested in Bengal Week After Killings in Sandeshkhali Clashes
According to the police, all the four accused were named in the FIR lodged by the wife of slain BJP worker Pradip Mondal.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: A week after clashes in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area claimed at least three lives, four persons have been arrested from the region in connection with the killings and for vandalism, the police said on Saturday.
"Four persons have been arrested from a temporary shelter near Sandeshkhali in the late hours of Friday in connection with the clashes last week. They have been remanded to five days police custody," an officer from the Najat Police Station said.
According to the police, all the four accused were named in the FIR lodged by the wife of slain BJP worker Pradip Mondal.
"We are looking for the other accused in the case," the police said.
A major clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali on June 8 over the removal of saffron party flags in the area.
The bodies of two BJP workers and one Trinamool Congress supporter were recovered following the clashes.
However, the BJP claimed that two of their workers were still missing.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Yuvraj Singh Expects Either India or England to Lift World Cup
- Net Bowler Hit on Head By Warner Shot Receives Signed Australian Jersey
- Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl Light Up Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa's Goa Wedding Festivities, See Pics
- All Your Favourite Marvel Superhero Quotes Are on This Fan-made Website
- Stranger Things Actor Gaten Matarazzo to Host Netflix Show Prank Encounters
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s