Four Arrested in Bengal Week After Killings in Sandeshkhali Clashes

Kolkata: A week after clashes in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area claimed at least three lives, four persons have been arrested from the region in connection with the killings and for vandalism, the police said on Saturday.

"Four persons have been arrested from a temporary shelter near Sandeshkhali in the late hours of Friday in connection with the clashes last week. They have been remanded to five days police custody," an officer from the Najat Police Station said.

According to the police, all the four accused were named in the FIR lodged by the wife of slain BJP worker Pradip Mondal.

"We are looking for the other accused in the case," the police said.

A major clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali on June 8 over the removal of saffron party flags in the area.

The bodies of two BJP workers and one Trinamool Congress supporter were recovered following the clashes.

However, the BJP claimed that two of their workers were still missing.