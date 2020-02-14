Four Bajrang Dal Activists Obstruct Film Critic at Theatre in Hyderabad, Held

Hyderabad: A case was registered against four Bajrang Dal activists who tried to stop and obstruct a film critic at a theatre here for allegedly having made objectionable comments on religion earlier, police said on Friday.

The case was registered on charges of creating nuisance and obstructing the critic Kathi Mahesh, they said.

Policemen, on security duty at the cinema hall, took the four into custody. Further investigation was on, police added.

