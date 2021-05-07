Four Children Die of Suffocation After Being Trapped in Car in UP's Baghpat

Four children died of suffocation on Friday after they were trapped in a car while playing at Singauli Taga village in the Chandinagar area here, police said. The incident took place when five children were playing inside Anil Tyagi's car, parked outside his house and it got locked and they were trapped inside it, police said.

The children who were trapped inside the car were identified as Niyati (8), Vandana (4), Akshay (4), Krishna (7) and Shivansh (8), they said. Except Shivansh, all other died on the spot. Circle Officer Mangal Singh Rawat said prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suffocation. Meanwhile, neighbours alleged that it was due to the callousness of the car owner that this incident took place, he said, adding that charges will be probed.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here