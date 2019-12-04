Take the pledge to vote

Four CMs Yet to Meet on Pending Sardar Sarovar Dam Issue Despite SC Order,Says Medha Patkar

Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Pakar on Wednesday hit out at the state administrations saying that no action has been taken towards the rehabilitation of those displaced by the Sardar Sarovar dam.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 4, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
Four CMs Yet to Meet on Pending Sardar Sarovar Dam Issue Despite SC Order,Says Medha Patkar
File photo of activist Medha Patkar.

Bhopal: Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) founder Medha Patkar on Wednesday said that no progress has been made towards the relief and rehabilitation front of the Sardar Sarovar Dam oustees as promised by the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh following a six-day dharna staged by the affected persons in Bhopal last month.

Speaking to the media, Patkar claimed that the Narmada Valley Development minister Surendra Singh Baghel had discussed various issues during the dharna and several of them are still pending with the law ministry and require urgent action.

Narrating the ordeal of the affected persons, the NBA founder said that hundreds of families are forced to live in makeshift sheds and their kids are deprived of education and employment opportunities.

There are farmers whose land has been submerged completely or reduced to an island but despite their heavy losses, no compensation has been disbursed to them, she added saying surveys and disbursement of compensation was to be undertaken within a month under RBC rules but nothing has happened.

With the rehabilitation works for farmers, labourers, fishermen, boatmen, potters and others yet to be carried out, the dam has been filled upto 137 metres, claimed the senior activist who had led the near hundred-person strong dharna at Narmada Valley Development Corporation office last month.

The dharna had ended after state government acceded to certain demands and promised follow-up action on others.

For discussing pending works of rehabilitation and resettlements, the Chief Ministers of four states including MP CM Kamal Nath, were required to meet by October 24 in accordance with Supreme Court order but it is yet to happen till date, affirmed the NBA leader.

Urging the MP government to play an active role in resolving this issue, Patkar asked the state government to share the responsibility of farmers, labourers and fishermen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
