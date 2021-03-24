Four College Students Held for Raping 20-year-old Woman in UP's Mahoba

Four college students were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old woman in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said the students, in the 19-21 age group, were living in a rented room and were pursuing their studies from Polytechnic.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination, police said. Citing the FIR, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Anoop Kumar Dubey said the girl in her complaint had said the incident took place on the intervening night of March 21-22, but the case was registered on Wednesday.

He said the matter is being probed.