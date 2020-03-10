Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
2-min read

Four Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Karnataka, CM Seeks Media Support To Allay Public Fears

Medical education minister K Sudhakar said the state government is mulling providing additional health insurance coverage to doctors and paramedics treating the virus cases and working in laboratories besides existing schemes.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2020, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Four Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Karnataka, CM Seeks Media Support To Allay Public Fears
Karnataka CM has said that raids are being conducted to ensure face masks are not sold at a higher price (Reuters)

Bengaluru: Three new cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka on Tuesday taking the total number of infected people to four, chief minister B S Yediyurappa said.

A software engineer who returned here from the US on March 1 tested positive for the Coronavirus on Monday, becoming the first COVID-19 patient in Karnataka.

According to health department officials, his wife and daughter too tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Another person, who had travelled from America via London and arrived here on March 8, also tested positive, they said.

Surveillance at airports for those with symptoms has been stepped up, Yediyurappa, who chaired a high level meeting with officials here, told reporters.

"So far four people have been confirmed with COVID-19. The patients as well as their family members have been quarantined."

Yediyurappa said the engineer's driver and his family have been quarantined. His friends too have been screened, he added.

"There is no need for the citizens of our state to panic.We are going to screen all the international passengers effectively," the chief minister said after chairing a meeting with the officials about the preparedness to tackle the disease.

He asked people not to pay heed to rumours and sought media support to allay public fear. Yediyurappa appealed to the media for support to tackle the Coronavirus challenge.

"We need media support. Do not publicise small incidents to make it look big," Yediyurappa said.

To a question about shortage of face masks due to black-marketing, Yediyurappa said raids have been conducted to ensure that no one sells these products at a higher price.

A Mangaluru report said a man, who was under quarantine at a district hospital following his arrival from Dubai on March 8, and later left the premises, has been re-admitted to the facility following the district administration's intervention.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said the patient's samples have been collected and sent to a testing centre in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, medical education minister K Sudhakar said the state government is mulling providing additional health insurance coverage to doctors and paramedics treating the Coronavirus cases and working in laboratories besides existing schemes.

Stressing that their safety was 'paramount', he also asked them to follow the guidelines laid down by the health department while treating the cases.

He was speaking after inaugurating a laboratory which will have testing facilities for Coronavirus and other pathogens, including H1N1, at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute in the Victoria Hospital campus here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram