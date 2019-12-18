English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Convicted in 2008 Jaipur Serial Blast Case, One Accused Acquitted
Nearly 70 people were killed and 185 injured in the attack. Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on 13 May, 2008.
Image for representation. (Image source: Freeimages.com)
Jaipur: A special court on Wednesday convicted four accused on charges of conspiracy in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case. However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court.
Terror group Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal is suspected to be the mastermind of the attacks in pink city.
