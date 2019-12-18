Four Convicted in 2008 Jaipur Serial Blast Case, One Accused Acquitted

Jaipur: A special court on Wednesday convicted four accused on charges of conspiracy in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case. However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court.

Nearly 70 people were killed and 185 injured in the attack. Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on 13 May, 2008.

Terror group Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal is suspected to be the mastermind of the attacks in pink city.

