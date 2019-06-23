Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

4 Inmates, Including Rape Convicts, Escape Neemuch Jail; MP Cops Step Up Security on Rajasthan Border

The prisoners cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail then threw a rope across the 22-feet-tall boundary wall of the jail, climbed it with the help of some outside support and sneaked out of the prison compound.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
4 Inmates, Including Rape Convicts, Escape Neemuch Jail; MP Cops Step Up Security on Rajasthan Border
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Neemuch (MP): Four prisoners, including two convicted for smuggling drugs and others facing trials in murder and rape cases, escaped from a jail in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

As per preliminary investigation, the four prisoners - Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21) (both from Rajasthan), and Lekh Ram (29) and Dubey Lal (19) - cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail located in Kanavati area, just about 5 km from the district headquarters.

They then threw a rope across the 22-feet-tall boundary wall of the jail, climbed it with the help of some outside support and sneaked out of the prison compound, jailor R P Vasunai told PTI.

Singh, hailing from Udaipur, and Mongia, belonging to Chittor, were earlier convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and facing different imprisonments.

Ram, a native of neighbouring Mandsaur district in MP, was being tried in a case of loot and murder, while Lal, a resident of the state's Mandla district, was facing trial in a rape case, Vasunai said.

State Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Choudhary declared a bounty of Rs 50,000 on each of the four.

Top district officials reached the prison to probe the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Police has stepped up security in areas bordering Rajasthan, the official said, adding efforts were on to trace the four prisoners.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram