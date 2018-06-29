Four Cops Abducted by Pathalgarhi Supporters From BJP MP's House in Jharkhand Rescued

Four policemen who were abducted from BJP MP Karia Munda's house in Khunti district three days ago, were rescued from a forest early on Friday morning, a senior police officer said.The policemen who were abducted by supporters of 'Pathalgarhi' on June 26 were rescued from a forest in Diling Bara area of Khunti district in the state, he said adding all of them were safe.Director General of Police, D K Pandey, said the rescue operation was possible due to the support of the people, strong police action and pressure on the kidnappers.Till Thursday the police had maintained that three policemen were kidnapped by the 'Pathalgarhi' supporters.Pathalgarhi is reportedly a practice under which villagers inscribe various tenets on huge stone slabs and ban outsiders in the area.Asked about the abduction of the fourth policeman, Additional Director General of Police R K Malik said four policemen had been taken away but the local police had information of only three cops.He said the police had been under the impression that the fourth policeman was on leave, but after Friday's rescue it is confirmed that four policemen were abducted.The four policemen were identified as Vinod Kerketta, Sion Surin, Nargendra Singh and Subodh Kujur.The police had said the 'Pathalgarhi' supporters had taken out a procession on June 26, barged into the house of Munda at Anigada-Chandihdih village and took away the policemen.Munda was not in his house when the incident took place.The police had taken some 'Pathalgarhi' supporters into custody for questioning.The Khunti district administration had yesterday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for those giving information about the whereabouts of the abducted policemen.