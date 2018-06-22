English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Four Cops and Four CRPF Jawans Injured in Grenade Attack in Kashmir’s Tral
The policemen and officers sustained injuries after militants hurled a grenade on them.
Representative image
Srinagar: Four policemen and as many paramilitary CRPF troopers sustained splinter injuries after suspected militants lobbed a grenade on the joint party in Tral town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Militants hurled the grenade on the joint team of police and CRPF near police station in Tral town. The security personnel who suffered injuries have been hospitalised, an officer said.
The force personnel who were deployed for law and order, opened some gun shots in retaliation, the officer said. He said that the whole area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
