Four Cops Hurt as anti-CAA Protest by Muslims Turn Violent: Police
The protesters accused the police of resorting to a lathicharge.
Representative image
Chennai: An anti-CAA protest by Muslims turned violent here on Friday when the protesters clashed with police.
Police said four cops, including a woman deputy commissioner, two women personnel and a sub-inspector were injured in stonepelting even as there were reports that some protesters were also hurt.
Earlier, some protesters were reportedly forcibly removed from the protest site, leading to a commotion between them and the police.
Some of the protesters were detained. Subsequently, more people gathered there demanding their release. As a result, security was beefed up in the area.
City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan held discussions with community elders.
