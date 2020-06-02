Four Coronavirus Cases Surface in Finance Ministry's Department of Revenue

Coronavirus has made its way into the North Block as four staff members of the Department of Revenue of the Finance Ministry have tested positive for the dreaded virus.

In an office memorandum, the department said that the entire North Block has been deeply sanitised on Monday and all the rooms are being regularly sanitised.

The Cash Section, where the cases have been detected, has been closed till further orders and the infected staff have been directed to update the Aarogya Setu app accordingly.

The memorandum said that the first person to be found Covid-19 positive was detected on May 29. The staff in the Cash and Protocol Sections were advised to get themselves tested, following which three more people were found to be infected, two of whom last attended office on May 28 and one on May 29.

The ministry premises have witnessed a number of corona cases. The Civil Aviation Ministry wing of the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan was also sealed for three days in April after an employee of the ministry tested positive for the disease.

A floor of NITI Aayog's office in the national capital was also sealed for sanitation after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

Last month, a floor of Shastri Bhawan, the building that houses several Union Ministries, was sealed after a law ministry official tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The total number of active cases in India is 97,581 and the death toll has reached 5,598, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.