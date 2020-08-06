Four Covid-19 Patients Accused of Spitting on Tripura Doctor Surrender Before Police

Four COVID-19 patients, accused of spitting on a doctor at a medical facility in Tripura, surrendered before police on Thursday after their interim bail was cancelled by the high court, officials said.

The accused persons surrendered before the officer-in-charge of the New Capital Complex police station, they said.

Accordingly, they were produced before the chief judicial magistrate of West Tripura, pleading for test identification (TI) parade with seven days of police remand, a senior officer said.

"The court after hearing the arguments kept the verdict reserve till the last report came in. We will do whatever direction is given by the magistrate," he said.

The Tripura High Court took a serious note of granting of the interim bail to the four accused.

Rejecting the bail granted by a lower court, Justice Arindam Lodh on Wednesday asked the accused persons to surrender.

The high court directed the lower court to issue an arrest warrant if they don't surrender within the next two days.

West Tripura District Surveillance Officer Dr Sangita Chakraborty went to the Covid Care Centre set up at the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel on July 24 to admit five women with newborn babies when a group of patients said they would not allow any new admission, alleging that the facility had reached full occupancy, according to police.

When doctors at the centre tried to convince the patients, they allegedly abused and spat at Chakraborty and also threatened to infect her with coronavirus, police said.

The four were earlier arrested based on an FIR lodged by the Director of Health Services at the New Capital Complex police station.

On Tuesday, judicial magistrate Sanjan Lal Tripura granted interim bail to the accused persons till August 29 on furnishing of bail bond of Rs 30,000 each with one surety of like amount by August 10 with the condition that they will co-operate with the investigation.