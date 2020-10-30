Four Criminals Arrested After Brief Exchange of Fire in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested four criminals of the Gaurav Monti Gang after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital’s Bawana area.

According to the police, they were tipped off about the movement of the four criminals and were told that they would be carrying illegal fire arms for the purpose of robbery, carjacking and extortion.

On Thursday, a police team spotted a white Swift Dzire car without a number plate and signalled it to stop. But the car tried to speed past.

“When the team blocked their path, the occupants of the car opened firing on police party. The police team retaliated in self-defense,” said police officials.

During cross-firing, a total of 12 rounds were fired, said the police. During the exchange of fire, two accused got injured, while a bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of two constables - Suresh and Chetan.

The remaining two accused were overpowered by the police team.

The injured have been identified as Rinku (24), Vishal (24), Deepak (22) and Lalit (24).

Rinku was previously involved in various cases of murder, hurt, Arms Act and snatching and was wanted in a case of MCOCA. Vishal has been involved in cases of robbery and an encounter with the police.

Meanwhile, Deepak was has been involved in various cases of attempt to murder, extortion and robbery, and Lalit was named in the murder of the brother of gangster Neeraj Bawania.

Currently, Rinku and Vishal are undergoing treatment at BSA Hospital.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act. Two semi-automatic pistol, two country made pistols, one swift Dzire car, ten live cartridges and five empty cartridges have been renitisha covered from them.

The police is now verifying their involvement in multiple cases in Haryana, UP and Delhi.