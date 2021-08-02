Four Criminals Arrested in Three Encounters in UP’s Chandauli

In Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, the local police arrested three history-sheeters after an encounter on Sunday night. Four criminals have been arrested. Three criminals received bullet injuries during the encounter and one policeman was also injured. The police have recovered three pistols, Rs 2 lakh in cash, and a bike which belongs to one of the culprits.

The gang was active in the Sakaldiha area of Chandauli district and used to target bank customer service centers. The criminals had also committed robbery in the past. The local police laid a trap to catch the culprits. On Sunday late evening, intense checking was started on the roads in the entire district. According to the sources, on Sunday night Sadar Police had set up a checkpoint near Dighwat villager when four criminals were seen coming on two bikes. After seeing the police they tried to flee. When the police team from Sadar Police station started chasing them, one of the criminals fired at the policemen.

In the retaliatory firing of police one criminal was injured and others escaped. Police recovered a pistol and the bike from the injured criminal. The other criminal was also arrested later. All police stations in the district were alerted about the encounter and escaping of the criminals over wireless.

The two criminals who had escaped on another bike were apprehended by a police team near Mathela canal. The criminals did not stop and fired at the police team. In the retaliatory firing the two miscreants got injured and police arrested both of them. One policeman was also injured in the encounter. Pistols and ctridges were recovered from them.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Krishna, Arun and Anukumar. According to the police, there was a reward of 25,000 each on Krishna and Arun while Anukumar had a reward of Rs 20,000 on him. They used to commit crimes in different districts of Eastern UP.

The injured criminals have been admitted to the district hospital. According to SP Amit Kumar, there are over 12 cases pending in different police stations in several districts of Purvanchal.

