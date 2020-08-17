Four-day Complete Lockdown Imposed in Aizawl to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

The Mizoram government on Sunday imposed a four-day complete lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area to curb the spread of COVID-19, an official said. The lockdown will come into effect from the midnight of Sunday and will remain in force till 4.30 am on August 21, he said.

The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting chaired by Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana during the day,the official said. He said a massive secondary contact tracing exercise will be launched and frontline workers will be tested during the lockdown period. Besides, random sampling will be done, the official said. Mizoram registered its highest single-day spike of 64

COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The northeastern state's caseload has risen to 777, of which 406 cases are active while 371 people have been cured of the disease.

A total of 49 local transmission cases have been reported in the state so far, health officials said.