Four-day-old Dies in UP's Bareilly After Doctors Shuttle Her Around for Over 3 Hours

Lucknow/Bareilly (UP): A four-day-old infant died in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly after her parents were shuttled from one hospital wing to another for over three hours.

The girl, born at a private hospital on June 15, had difficulty in breathing after which her parents brought her to the government hospital in Bareilly. The family alleged that they first went to the men’s wing of the hospital from where they were turned away and instead referred to the women’s wing. However, doctors asked them to return to the men’s wing, citing lack of beds.

While the family struggled to get the child admitted for over three hours, the four-day-old died.

As outrage over the incident grew, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of a doctor and departmental proceedings against another.

The action was taken after a critically sick child was brought to Male Hospital, where sufficient paediatricians were available, but instead of stabilising the child and giving due treatment, he turned family away to Women Hospital. CMS of Women Hospital referred child back. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) 19 June 2019

The Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the men's wing at the government hospital, Dr Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta, was suspended after the death of the four-day-old girl, an official release stated. Departmental proceedings have also been ordered against Dr Alka Sharma, CMS, women’s wing.

“A critically-ill child was brought to the men's wing of the hospital, where paediatricians were available. Instead of stabilising the child, her family was sent to the women’s wing, from where the child was sent back,” officials said.