Four-day-old Dies in UP's Bareilly After Doctors Shuttle Her Around for Over 3 Hours

As outrage over the incident grew, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of a doctor and departmental proceedings against another.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
Four-day-old Dies in UP's Bareilly After Doctors Shuttle Her Around for Over 3 Hours
The family alleged that it was made to run from one hospital wing to another during which the four-day-old passed away. (Image: Twitter)
Lucknow/Bareilly (UP): A four-day-old infant died in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly after her parents were shuttled from one hospital wing to another for over three hours.

The girl, born at a private hospital on June 15, had difficulty in breathing after which her parents brought her to the government hospital in Bareilly. The family alleged that they first went to the men’s wing of the hospital from where they were turned away and instead referred to the women’s wing. However, doctors asked them to return to the men’s wing, citing lack of beds.

While the family struggled to get the child admitted for over three hours, the four-day-old died.

As outrage over the incident grew, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of a doctor and departmental proceedings against another.

The Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the men's wing at the government hospital, Dr Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta, was suspended after the death of the four-day-old girl, an official release stated. Departmental proceedings have also been ordered against Dr Alka Sharma, CMS, women’s wing.

“A critically-ill child was brought to the men's wing of the hospital, where paediatricians were available. Instead of stabilising the child, her family was sent to the women’s wing, from where the child was sent back,” officials said.

