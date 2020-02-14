Four Days After Getting Bail, Dr Kafeel Khan Continues to Languish in Mathura Jail

Lucknow: Despite being granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate four days ago, Dr Kafeel Khan is yet to walk free from Mathura Jail. Khan was arrested over alleged case of hate speech at Aligarh Muslim University on December 12 during anti-citizenship amendment act protests there.

A special messenger was sent by the Chief Judicial Magistrate to the jail on February 13 to expedite the release process, after Khan’s family approached CJM Court in Aligarh.

“We are waiting since four days for his release. The jail authorities never told us why there was a delay in his release. We had to approach the CJM court once again to expedite the release process,” said Khan’s brother Adeel Khan.

Suspended pediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, Dr Khan was arrested from Mumbai on January 29 allegedly for making inflammatory speeches. He was granted bail on Monday after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 60,000 with the condition of not repeating the crime again.

Khan was arrested when he was scheduled to visit the Mumbai Bagh protests on January 29 where the women protesters started an indefinite stir against the CAA, in the same mould as Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

A case was registered against him for promoting enmity between different religions. After his arrest in Mumbai, Dr Khan was brought to Aligarh, from where he was immediately shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura.

According to police, this was done as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests on the AMU campus and at the Eidgah grounds in the old city.

Police had said that the Dr Khan's presence in the Aligarh jail could have aggravated the law and order situation in the city.

