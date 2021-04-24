Four Days After Kidnapping, Naxals Kill Cop in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Four days after abduction, Naxals killed Sub Inspector Murali Tati and dumped the body in Kumsum Para in Gangalur. The Naxalites had taken the SI along with them to the forest at Palanar in Gangalur police station area on Wednesday evening.

The Sub inspector’s wife and brother had appealed to the Naxalites to release the jawan unconditionally but the Naxalites did not agree and eventually killed the jawan.

Naxalites threw the body of the SI in Kumsum Para in Gangalur and after on receiving the information of the incident, the police reached the spot immediately and started investigating the case.

A pamphlet has also been thrown near the body in which the Naxalites have alleged that Murali Tati has been posted in the DRG since the time of Salwa Judum in the year 2006.

The posters claimed that the SI used to allegedly attacked and killed people from villages- Edsamet, Palanar, Madhuvendi; used to molest the women and arrested the villagers.

Murali Tati, posted in Jagdalpur, had been staying in his village on leave for one and a half months. He went to visit the fair held in Palanar area on Wednesday, during which he was abducted and killed.

The Sub Inspector was a surrendered Naxalite. He was recruited to the district force after his surrender.

In the past, campaigns were carried against the Naxalites, in which the Bijapur police got huge success. Murali Tati was on the hit list of the Naxalites since then and the Naxalites who were waiting for the lead, got their chance to abduct Tati.

The incident is not the first of its kind. Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando who went missing during a deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh last week, was released after five days in Maoist captivity, on April 8.

Late night yesterday, Naxalites stopped a passenger train for 45 minutes in Dantewada between Bhansi and Bacheli. The Naxalites stopped the train and asked the passenger to observe the Bharat Bandh on April 26. They also put up banner-posters in support of Bharat Bandh in the train.

Confirming the incident, the SP of Dantewada said that the Naxalites had stopped the train for about 45 minutes. During this period, the Naxalites have not caused any harm to any passenger. Naxalites has stopped in the middle of the dense forest.

